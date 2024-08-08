Nigeria: Shettima, Obasanjo, Ooni, for Osun Investment Summit

7 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Nigeria's Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima and former President Olusegun Obasanjo would lead speakers at the forthcoming investment summit in Osun State.

The summit, aimed to open the state to investors in agriculture, mining, ICT, commerce and tourism, would be held in September this year at the Osun State University Auditorium, Osogbo.

Addressing journalists at the Ministry of Commerce in Osogbo on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Reverend Bunmi Jenyo, disclosed that the summit was to drive Governor Ademola Adeleke's passion to industrialize the State.

Other special guest expected at the summit, the Commissioner added, include Governors Babajide Sanwoolu, Lagos State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Oyo State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa Ondo State and Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji.

His words, "the summit would set an agenda for accelerated industrial investment in Osun State, Nigeria, underpinned by sustainable and inclusive development, through focused discussions and deliberation. Seeks to identify and address key challenges and opportunities for transforming Osun State's economy, with a particular emphasis on the role of agriculture, industrial advancemot, manufacturing, tourism and capital investment.

"The summit is focusing on driving double-digit industrial investment and economic growth in the State's senatorial districts. Providing necessary infrastructure for industrial and commercial benefits of the State.

"It will identify revenue generation windows from natural resources and manpower capacity to make the State financially buoyant and independent.

"It will also focus on identifying opportunities and strength of the various sectors in the state to attractiestors, as well as, providing a platform for discussing and agreein on actionable strategies for accelerating pace of industrialisation and nomic growth".

