Nigeria: 51 Suspects Arrested for Defying Curfew, Attempting to Loot in Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 51 suspects some of whom defied the imposed curfew and some of them attempted to loot citizens' property in Jos.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo explained that 25 of the suspects were arrested by personnel of Operation Safe Haven, OpSH.

His words, "The Plateau State Police Command wishes to commend the good people of Plateau State, especially the youths for complying with the curfew imposed by the State Government and the level of cooperation given to the Police and other security agencies in the execution of this order.

"However, the Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Adesina, expresses disappointment at the manner certain youths flagrantly disregarded the government's directives by coming out of their residences to attack armed Policemen at Yan Tyre market and other parts of Jos North LGA.

"The Command wishes to reiterate that the decision of the State Government to impose the curfew is in the best interest of all Plateau residents hence, we will ensure that this directive is fully complied with.

"Consequently, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police alongside Heads of other security agencies have carried out an on-the-spot assessment/surveillance patrol of the nooks and crannies of the State capital, to ascertain the level of compliance."

On the arrest, he explained, "In that outing, a total number of 26 suspects were arrested for noncompliance with the curfew and attempting to burgle people's shops to loot their wares. Again, on 07/08/2024, 25 suspects were arrested by Operation Safe Haven operatives for similar crimes and handed over to the Plateau State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation. The suspects have been investigated and charged in court accordingly.

"The Plateau Police Chief wants to use this medium to sternly warn against brandishing of foreign flags in any part of the State, stressing that Nigeria is a sovereign nation and anyone caught indulging in such treasonable act will be apprehended and prosecuted accordingly. The Plateau State Police Command is committed to ensuring the safety of lives and properties and will not condone any form of looting/vandalization or any act capable of truncating the fragile peace on the Plateau."