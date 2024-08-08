Nigeria: Intelligence Failure Led to Attacks in Kano - Sanusi

The 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said intelligence failure led to the attacks on public and private properties during the #EndBadGovernance protest in the state.

The Emir, who spoke when he paid an inspection visit to Kano Printing Press, The NCC Digital Industrial Park and Barakat Stores, said the security were notified of the plans for the attacks on some of the properties days before it occurred.

He said, "As we used to say, whoever had a hand in this is an enemy of Kano and he is an enemy to its people. What happened in Kano whoever saw them knew were planned. Kano was billed to be destroyed but we pray that God will not let them succeed. May God return all that was lost, we can only pray.

"Before this happened, the security operatives were notified in writing that it is going to happen but instead of preventing it, it was allowed to happen. Whoever did good knows, whoever did bad knows and they all will see their result. We pray that God gives the government opportunity to return it.

"My grandfather had worked here (Kano printing press). It is sad that a place like this is destroyed by their grandchildren.

"We pray that God comes to the aid of these youth and whoever is behind it God will deal with them. We pray that we may not witness anything like this in the future. I swear to Almighty God those bent on destroying Kano will not succeed and God willing, the way they saw Kano they will leave it like that."

The Commissioner, ministry of science and technology and ICT, Muhammad Tajo Othman, said the state government had gotten the approval and assurance of the minister to restore the building into shape and restore the looted items.

Daily Trust reports that the property was vandalised by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful protest.

The Emir had expressed deep concern over the incident during a press conference held two days after the incident.

The Kano printing press was established in the year 1938 and has been serving the state since then.

The NCC centre was billed for commissioning this week but it was vamdalised while a section of the building was set ablaze.