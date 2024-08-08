Nigeria: British-Born 'Okocha Sisters', Renee and Zara, Donate Book On Climate Change to London Library

As part of their commitment to Climate Change awareness, British-born Nigerian authors and founders of the Classroom Library Project, Renee and Zara Okocha, popularly known as Okocha Sisters, have donated copies of their acclaimed masterpiece on climate change, 'Zulu Saves the Planet' to Dagenham Library in East London.United Kingdom.

The Okocha Sisters, also founders of "I am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative", made the donation as part of activities for an interactive workshop for children tagged "Understanding Climate Change," on Tuesday at the Dagenham Library.

The event organised in partnership with Pen to Print, an organisation that supports a diverse network of writers.provided an engaging environment for young minds to learn about climate change.

The young scholars also distributed activity-packs with worksheets and crayons to children at the event to reinforce the concepts discussed and also took them through hands-on activities to foster curiosity and responsibility towards the planet.

. The success of the sessions underscores the importance of early environmental education in shaping future attitudes.

Lisa Roullier, Library Project Delivery Officer of Pen to Print, expressed gratitude, nothing that the event would have positive and lasting impact on the children.

The two sisters, who are co-authors and illustrators of over 60 picture books, said the gesture was part of their Classroom Library Project aimed at enhancing literacy and reviving reading culture in primary schools both in Nigeria and the UK.

The Okocha Sisters, celebrated for their contributions to children's literature, are focused on making knowledge on climate change accessible and enjoyable for their young audience.

Their book, 'Zulu Saves the Planet', has been celebrated in many nations as an educational tool to promote environmental awareness among children.

The classroom libraries have been piloted by UBEC in 109 senatorial districts of Nigeria and they have also partnered with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons on the "1 Million Books for 1 Million Children to Plant 1 Million Trees" initiative, to children on climate change in Nigeria.

Among other initiatives, they have also championed a campaign tagged 'Kick Out Bullying in our Schools' programme, through the "I am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative', in which over 100 young boys and girls were trained on anti-bullying, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education and other stakeholders.