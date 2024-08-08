Africa: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Address Mpox Surge in 17 African Nations

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for increased support to address the rapidly spreading mpox outbreak across 17 African countries.

Data from the Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC) indicates a 160% increase in mpox cases compared to 2023.

From the beginning of the year to July 28, a total 14,250 cases have been reported in 10 countries, including Burundi, Cameroon, Congo, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Rwanda, DR Congo, and South Africa. Over the past 12 months, 17 countries have reported Mpox incidences.

Out of these cases, 12,221 are suspected while 2,853 have been confirmed. The Africa CDC's latest mpox update reports 461 deaths, with the majority (450) occurring in DR Congo where mpox is endemic. These figures exclude a recent case in Kenya and two cases in Uganda's Kasese district.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is a viral infection that spreads through direct contact with infected individuals or contaminated surfaces. It can also be transmitted from wild animals to humans.

Part of the same family as smallpox, mpox symptoms include rashes, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen glands. The rash, resembling blisters or sores, typically resolves within two to four weeks. Severe cases may lead to widespread lesions, blood, and lung infections, potentially resulting in death.

The WHO identifies three vaccines available for close contacts of infected individuals but does not recommend mass vaccination. The WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, called for increased funding and support to halt the disease's transmission, mentioning the possibility of declaring mpox a public health emergency of international concern.

In response, Africa CDC received $10.4 million in emergency funds from the African Union, redirected from existing Covid-19 resources. This money will help to enhance mpox surveillance, laboratory testing, genomic sequencing, data collection, case management, infection prevention, risk communication, and the distribution of vaccines and supplies across the continent.

The mpox death rate in Africa this year stands at approximately 3%, higher than the global rate of less than 1% during the 2022 mpox emergency.

Dr. Edson Rwagasore, the Division Manager of Public Health Surveillance and Emergency Preparedness and Response at the Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC), stated that currently, Rwanda does not have the mpox vaccines, as they are still undergoing clinical trials.

He noted that Rwanda is collaborating with WHO to ensure that they obtain the vaccines once they are approved. Rwanda has so far confirmed two cases.

For inquiries about mpox, people in Rwanda are encouraged to call the toll-free number 114, visit the RBC website, or check the official social media platforms of the Ministry of Health.

Experts note that diagnosing mpox can be challenging because its symptoms are similar to those of other infections such as chickenpox, measles, or sexually transmitted infections. They recommend testing, particularly using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) from skin lesions, as essential for an accurate diagnosis.