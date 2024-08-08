Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Relaxes Curfew On Capital, Zaria Cities

The Kaduna State Security Council, under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, has relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on the State capital and Zaria cities.

The governor said after a thorough review of the security situation in both Kaduna and Zaria metropolitan towns and environs, the council unanimously agreed to relax the 24-hour curfew by 10 hours - from 8am to 6pm each day beginning from Thursday, August 8.

Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement late Wednesday night, said by the review, the curfew will now be in effect from 6pm to 8am daily.

The statement further said the security forces will continue to vigorously enforce the curfew from 6pm to 8am, and will be decisive in confronting actions which may lead to a breakdown of law and order during periods of movement as well as restriction.

"This implies that citizens may move freely and carry out their legitimate activities between 8am and 6pm, and will revert to the curfew from 6pm to 8am

"The Kaduna State Security Council reiterates its total commitment to the peace and security of the State, and will continue to take all steps deemed necessary for their preservation.

"This is with effect from tomorrow, Thursday 8th August, 2024," the statement said.