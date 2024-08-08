Nigeria: Paris Games - D'Tigress Bow Out Gallantly, Lose 88-74 to USA

Team Nigeria's women basketball squad, D'Tigress, ended their campaign at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics gallantly, losing 88-74 in the quarter-final to U.S. women's basketball team on Wednesday night.

The victory was USA's 59th straight in Olympic play, a streak that dates back to the 1996 Games in Atlanta. With the win, USA advances to face Australia in the semifinal round on Friday as they pursue an eighth straight Olympic gold medal

USA previously beat D'Tigress 100-46 in the qualifying, but the African champions kept Wednesday's game considerably closer and trailed USA 31-27 early in the second quarter.

A'ja Wilson led the U.S. effort with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jackie Young moved from the bench to the starting lineup and posted 15 points and three rebounds. Breanna Stewart added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.

USA held a 54-41 edge in field-goal percentage, a 44-28 advantage on the boards and assisted on 31 of its 34 made field goals.