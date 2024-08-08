Nigeria: Paris Olympics - Team Nigeria's Nathaniel Out of Men's 400m Hurdle Final

7 August 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

Team Nigeria's Ezekiel Nathaniel failed to advance to the final of the men's 400m hurdle at the ongoing Paris Olympics as world record holder and defending champion, Karsten Warholm of Norway won the heat with 47.67secs on Wednesday night.

The Norwegian was the fastest of the night, claiming the first of three semi-final heats.

He eased across the finish line for the victory, with France's Clement Ducos securing his spot in the final, too, clocking a second-place with 47.85 secs.

Rai Benjamin, Alison dos Santos and Kyron McMaster all made it to the final.

Twenty-one years old Nigeria's sprinter Nathaniel finished 6th with the time of 48.65sec and will not be part of the men's 400m hurdles Olympic final on Friday.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.