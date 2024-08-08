Nigeria: Paris Olympics - Team Nigeria's Nathaniel Out of Men's 400m Hurdle Final

Team Nigeria's Ezekiel Nathaniel failed to advance to the final of the men's 400m hurdle at the ongoing Paris Olympics as world record holder and defending champion, Karsten Warholm of Norway won the heat with 47.67secs on Wednesday night.

The Norwegian was the fastest of the night, claiming the first of three semi-final heats.

He eased across the finish line for the victory, with France's Clement Ducos securing his spot in the final, too, clocking a second-place with 47.85 secs.

Rai Benjamin, Alison dos Santos and Kyron McMaster all made it to the final.

Twenty-one years old Nigeria's sprinter Nathaniel finished 6th with the time of 48.65sec and will not be part of the men's 400m hurdles Olympic final on Friday.