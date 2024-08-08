Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints Governing Councils for New Federal Varsities, Others

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday approved the appointments into the governing councils of some federal universities and tertiary institutions of learning.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, named the institutions to include the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State; Nigerian University of Science and Technology, Abuja; Federal University of Agriculture, Bassam-Biyi, Bayelsa; Federal University of Health Sciences, Kwale, Delta and federal University of medical sciences, Katsina.

Others are Federal University of Agriculture, Mubi Adamawa; Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta; The Nigeria French Language Village, Badagry, Lagos; National Institute of Nigerian Languages, Aba, Abia; Federal University of Medicine and Medical sciences, Abeokuta, Ogun; Nigeria Arabic Language Villa, Gamboru Ngala, Borno and National Mathematical Centre, Sheda, Kwali, Abuja.

The Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State has Temi Harriman as Chairman while Adeola Adeogun, Benedict Aguele, Freeman Kasa, and Babangida Alhassan Abdullahi are members.

Nigerian University Of Science and Technology, Abuja has Rabe Mudi Bala as Chairman; Akinola Fagbemi, Rakiatou Bagnou, Alwel Egwurugu and Femi Osabinu as members.

For Federal University of Agriculture, Bassam - Biyi, Bayelsa has Bram Baifa as Chairman, Richard Odigbo, Yomi Johnson, Fatima Owuna and Christy Akpehuan Omoruyi are members.

Federal University of Health Sciences, Kwale, Delta is chaired by Ahmadu Barau Banye Salisu with Aragbaye Oluwatosin Gbolagunte, Talba Bauchi, Akaninodo Kehinde Adekunle and Chibuike Ikenga as members.

Federal University of Medical Sciences, Katsina has Habib Mohammed Ibrahim as Chairman with Yau Aisha Abdulkadir, Shehu Kaka, Ibrahim Umar Abbah and Isijola Rasaki as members.

Federal University of Agriculture, Mubi Adamawa is chaired by Rukayyatu Abdulkareem Gurin while Peter Tanko Dogara, Amina Ibrahim Ndala, Owolabi Shamsideen Oseni and Olufemi Lawson are members of the board.

Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta has Yusuf Mohammed as Chairman and Sani Ndanusa, Abdul Oroh, Mary Okaba Agbo, Omasan Agbajoh as members.

The Nigeria French Language Village, Badagry, Lagos; is chaired by Labiru Musa Kafur with Ibitoye Victor Philips, Bamgbose S, Musa Ayas and Ogenyi Okpokwu Emmanuel as members.

National Institute of Nigerian Languages, Aba, Abia State has Victor O. Ukaogo, Chairman; Anjare Samuel, David Turuka Ismaila, Adimchinaka Onwukwe and Princess Ify Ugo Okoye as members.

For Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno; Awal Bawa Morike is Chairman; Mohammed Bashir Umar, Monday Nanza, Mohammed Alhaji Audu and Sheriff Abdullahi are members.

Federal University of Medicine and Medical sciences, Abeokuta, Ogun has Usman Mohammed Shanawa as Chairman with Kabiru Yahaya, Chinenye Love Moses, Uyiosasere Ekhosuehi and Joshua Oludare Adewale as members.

The Nigeria Arabic Language Villa, Gamboru Ngala, Borno; is chaired by Ahmed Wambai; Gazali Hamza Suleiman, Imam Alfa Rahaman, Isah Kwayami and Mohammed Ize Mamman as members.

The National Mathematical Centre, Sheda, Kwali is chaired by Edna Njoku with Kovie Andrew Epetutu, Oyinkasola Okewoye, Ibrahim Musa and Sarah Tukura as member.

"The President expects that the new members of the governing boards of these institutions will perform their functions effectively and creditably and within the ambits of their statutory responsibilities," Ajuri said in the statement.