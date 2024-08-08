Liberia's Fahnbulleh Advances to Second Consecutive Olympics Final

7 August 2024
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

Joseph Fahnbulleh has advanced to his second consecutive men's 200m final at the Olympics after finishing second in the third semifinal with a time of 20.12 seconds.

Fahnbulleh will contest for a medal tomorrow, August 8 in the final at 8:30 pm local time.

The 22-year-old made history at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics when he became the first-ever Liberian athlete to reach the final of any event at the Olympics. However, he missed the podium placing fourth and running 19.84 which was just .04 seconds behind the bronze medalist.

Semifinal Results of tomorrow's finalists:

19.96Letsile Tebogo20.00Kenny Bednarek20.08Noah Lyles20.09Erriyon Knighton20.09Alexander Ogando20.12Joseph Fahnbulleh20.16Tapiwanashe Makarawu20.31Makanakaishe Charambe

