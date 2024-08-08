Liberia: Boakai Sacks Deputy Education Minister

President Joseph Boakai has dismissed Mr. James Armah Massaquoi, the Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Education, immediately for administrative reasons.

At the same time, President Boakai has appointed Atty. Nyekeh Y. Forkpa is to replace Mr. Massaquoi as Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry, pending confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

The Executive Mansion says in his letter of appointment to Atty. Forkpa, the President, expressed trust that he would execute his duties with diligence and loyalty to the country.

Meanwhile, the Office of the President has dismissed reports that Cllr. Johnathan Massaquoi's appointment as the Executive Director of the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court has been withdrawn.

The Office of the President states here that the Executive Director, Cllr. Massaquoi is currently on a mission abroad in the interest of the office and is expected to make a full report to the President upon his return.

The Executive Mansion advises the public to rely only on official sources of information from the Government on official matters.

