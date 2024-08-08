Nigeria: Bandits Kill 6 Kaduna Locals, Abduct 26 in Fresh Attack

7 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits have killed no fewer than six persons and abducted 26 when they attacked Sabon Gida Libere, Ungwan Ganye, Ungwan Nabara, and Kadi communities of Kauru Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

Locals said the bandits invaded the villages in separate attacks, killed six persons and abducted 26 .

Aminu Khalid who survived; said that the hoodlums invaded Sabon Gida Libere on Monday, killing one person and abducted 23 people, while three people were killed at Ungwan Nabara.

"The affected communities are yet to establish contact with the bandits but many villages are deserted because of incessant attacks. The bandits have their camp close to the Libere community called the ' Agwala forest' on top of a hill. Most communities are deserted and those in the surrounding villages could not access their farmlands."

" Government and the military must clear the bush where these terrorists are taking refuge to restore the confidence of the surrounding communities," Khalid said.

The Kaduna State Police Command was yet to react to the incidents.

