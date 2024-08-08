Nigeria: Actress Regina Daniels Responds to Critics of Her Anti-Protest Comments

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has addressed criticism from Nigerians following her comments on the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests in the country.

Regina Daniels initially faced backlash after releasing a video in which she suggested that the protests were escalating into something unintended.

Many Nigerians labeled her as one of the "privileged few" and criticized her stance on the issue.

In response to the criticisms, Regina Daniels appealed to Nigerians to avoid violent protests, noting reports of citizens displaying Russian flags in the northern region.

She acknowledged that those who labeled her as privileged were not entirely wrong but argued that they were ignoring the broader context of the country's current challenges.

However, she urged her fellow citizens to focus on peaceful solutions and be mindful of the complex situation Nigeria is facing.

"I preached against violence, and ignorant Nigerians said it is because I am opportune and privileged; yes I am privileged."

"Nigeria can't change in one day or be changed by one man, I am not speaking for you people to love me. The earlier we realise that this protest is turning to something else the better for us all," she added.