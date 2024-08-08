Nigeria: 24-Hour Curfew Remains in Kaduna, Zaria As Police Arrest 'Notorious Kidnapper'

7 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

"The 24-hour curfew is still in place, and being actively enforced by the security agencies..."

The Kaduna State Security Council has not reviewed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna and Zaria towns and their environs.

The Overseeing Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Mr Aruwan said, "The 24-hour curfew is still in place, and being actively enforced by the security agencies, contrary to insinuations that it has been reviewed.

"The citizens are enjoined to observe the curfew strictly and shun rumours or unverified reports.

"Reliable and accurate updates will be duly communicated to the public through official channels," Mr Aruwan said.

Police detain notorious kidnapper, recover firearms

Also, the police in Kaduna say they have detained a notorious kidnapper and recovered firearms and 27 live ammunition.

Police spokesperson Mansir Hassan said in a statement that "The Anti-kidnapping Unit of the command has successfully apprehended a notorious kidnapper."

"The suspect, identified as Abdulrahman of Karshi, Abuja, was arrested in possession of an AK-47 rifle along with twenty-seven (27) rounds of live ammunition in Karshi.

"Upon interrogation, Abdulrahman confessed to being involved in several kidnappings in Ikara Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State."

Mr Hassan further said that the suspect would be prosecuted upon the completion of preliminary investigations.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Audu Dabigi, has commended the officers involved for their exemplary work.

He reassured the public of the command's unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property throughout the state.

