Nigeria: #EndBadGovernance - NLC Speaks On Protests, Demands Policy Reversal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for the reversal of what it called "ill-conceived" policies that plunged the country into an economic crisis, sparking nationwide protests.

According to a communique jointly signed by NLC President Joe Ajaero and General Secretary Emmanuel Ugboaja, the union disclosed this at its emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 1 August, Nigerians took to the streets in a protest tagged #EndBadGovernance, in response to President Bola Tinubu's economic policies.

The demonstrators also voiced their frustration about the insensitivity of public officials and the overall lack of effective governance in the country.

Since he took power in 2023, the Tinubu administration has removed subsidy on petrol and electricity tariff, amid devaluation of the Nigerian currency. Although the government said the policy reforms are necessary to rejig the Nigerian economy, many Nigerians have been heavily affected by the ripple effects of the policies.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Tinubu addressed Nigerians about the protest last Sunday but did not make any concessions.

The protests turned violent in some states, mainly in northern Nigeria, leading state governments to declare curfews. In other states like Abuja, where it was peaceful, the police attacked protesters with tear gas and other ammunition, injuring many.

Amnesty International reported that at least 22 people have been killed since the protests started, most by police officers, although the police dispute the claim.

On Wednesday, the NLC noted that the government cannot hope to stop a democratic protest by threatening the people who are already losing their lives to the "unrepentant massacre of unarmed protesters" by the police but by concrete actions and reasonable dialogue.

The labour union said it condemns the continuous trivialisation of treasonable felony by the government operatives, noting that the right to protest is a fundamental democratic right, and its suppression through "violence is unacceptable."

"The attempt to criminalise protest is completely deplorable especially in a democracy. The hiring and use of sponsored thugs and divisive propaganda in an effort to scuttle the protests is most unfortunate.

"The NEC in session also frowns strongly at the unwarranted use of subterfuge on the congress by the government through the Federal Ministry of Labour as it concerns our rights to political participation. It noted the unprofessional and unethical conduct of the minister of labour through the registrar of trade unions in wilfully misdirecting a politically motivated letter to NLC. It is tendentious, mischievous and provocative," the communique reads.

In light of the concerns raised, the labour body called for the reversal of all the "ill-conceived policies that have led to the current economic crisis."

According to the union, the government must implement policies that prioritise the welfare of the people, create jobs, and ensure fair distribution of resources.

It said NEC in session mandated the national leadership to decide on the day NLC will set aside as a national day of mourning in honour of those who were maimed and lost their lives in the ongoing #EndBadGovernance nationwide protests.

The communique said NEC calls for an independent investigation into the killings and maiming of protesters.

"Those responsible for these heinous acts must be held accountable, and justice must be served to the victims and their families. All the peaceful protesters held illegally and unconstitutionally in the government's gulag must be freed without delay.

"The NEC-in-session urges the federal government to engage in meaningful dialogue with representatives of the protesters, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to resolve all the issues at stake to end the national carnage. This is to avoid the NLC being compelled to direct its members to stay home for the safety of their lives."

The labour body explained that the government must implement immediate relief measures to alleviate the suffering of workers and the general populace.

This, it said, includes the provision of direct food aid, subsidies on essential commodities, and other social safety nets in a way that would reach the people and not be hijacked by politicians.

It noted that the NEC in session called on the federal government to restrain its officials, especially the minister of labour and the registrar of trade unions, from colluding with retrogressive political elements seeking to abridge its rights as workers and trade unions to political participation.

"We demand the immediate withdrawal of that intrusive and misplaced unsolicited advice from the registrar of trade unions to avert industrial crisis as the congress and its affiliates will stop recognising and relating with him.

"The NEC finally calls on all Nigerian workers to remain united and resolute in their demands for better governance. Solidarity is our strength, and together, we can amplify the voices of the people and demand justice and accountability," it said.

Meanwhile, the NEC directed all workers across the country to continue to keep themselves safe amid the protests.

"Continue to take measures to protect themselves as the masses try to make their voices heard. We must maintain our commitment to non-violence and ensure that our actions are lawful and disciplined as the people protest," it said.

The NLC said it remains committed to defending the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers and the broader population.

"We will not relent in our efforts to ensure that justice, equity, and good governance prevail in our nation."

The communique was released before security operatives raided the headquarters of the NLC in Abuja, according to officials.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that NLC spokesperson Benson Upah said the 'heavily armed' security operatives broke into the second floor and "ransacked the bookshop... carting away hundreds of books and other publications."

Mr Upah, in the early Thursday statement, called for the immediate withdrawal of the troops.