Nigeria: Security Operatives Raid NLC Headquarters - Official

The NLC linked the raid to the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced that armed security operatives raided its headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday night.

NLC spokesperson Benson Upah said the 'heavily armed' security operatives broke into the second floor and "ransacked the bookshop... carting away hundreds of books and other publications."

"The invading troop claimed that they were looking for seditious materials used for the #EndBadGovernance Protests." he wrote.

The NLC did not take part in the #EndBadGovernance protests held across many states in Nigeria but has cautioned security operatives to be civil and not attack protesters.

In the statement, the NLC demanded the immediate withdrawal of the troops from its headquarters and threatened a nationwide strike, saying it would "not hesitate to call on its members to stay at home until their safety and security are assured."

Details later...