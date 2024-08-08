Nigeria: Paris 2024 - 'This Time Is My Season' - Amusan Confident of Olympic Success

8 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Despite being the World Record holder, Amusan says she feels no pressure.

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan is confident of finally making her mark at the Olympic Games after failing to make the podium in her last two tries.

The 100m Hurdles World Record holder, made a statement at the Paris 2024 Olympics, winning her heat and advancing to the semifinals with a blistering time of 12.49 seconds on Wednesday.

"I mean, God is great," Amusan said in an interview with MakingofChampions. "My third Olympics, and the goal is to come out here and execute each round. I think I did a pretty decent job, and my coach is going to be mad at me as usual...not finishing through the line but I just felt like we have three rounds and I just need to know where I am taking it quite easy and see how fast I can go when I like really press."

Amusan, fondly referred to as "Tobi Express," has consistently dominated the 100m hurdles event, claiming gold medals at the World Championship, Commonwealth Games, African Championship, African Games, and Diamond League.

However, an Olympic medal has remained elusive, with her closest attempt being a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics.

Despite being the World Record holder, Amusan says she feels no pressure.

"You just said I'm the world record holder, there's no pressure on me. I mean, it comes with it, but I just act like an underdog coming into every race and just have fun with it."

Three-time Olympian

Amusan reflected on her journey in the last two Olympic Games and how she feels now in Paris. "I mean, every other time I think I put a chip on my shoulder because I think I worked too hard and nobody is deserving. This year is more vibing, fun, and executing my race and just keeping calm, and I think doing that is going in the right direction."

Now, Amusan says she is prepared to win that elusive medal in Paris. "I prepared all my life for this, and I think I'm ready."

As a three-time Olympian, Amusan shared her thoughts on her experience. "It did hit me when I got into the games village because I started a little early, and I'm like, three times, girl, you're old. But I mean, the first time I came as an Olympian, I was 18/19. The second time, I was a little bit experienced, and I didn't get on the podium. This time, I think it's my season."

Amusan will continue her chase for a medal when she returns to action in the semifinals of the 100m hurdles event on Friday.

