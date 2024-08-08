Kenya: U.S. Under-Secretary for Human Rights Condemns Heavy-Handed Approach to Protests

Nairobi — The United States has condemned the heavy handedness by Kenya's security agents in their response to the youth-led anti-government protests witnessed in different parts of the country in months.

The protests which broke out in June have so far left at least 60 dead and hundreds injured according to figures from the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

The United States Under-Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, who concluded his working trip to Kenya on Wednesday, urged Kenyan security forces to exercise restraint while dealing with protestors going forward and "rejecting violence in all it's forms".

Zeya told journalists that during her engagement with President William Ruto, she insisted on prompt investigations of and accountability for disappearances, excessive use of force, and other human rights abuses.

"In my discussions with President Ruto and senior Kenyan officials, I condemned violence committed against peaceful protestors, human rights defenders, and journalists, andurged protection of the fundamental freedoms of peaceful assembly andexpression, as enshrined in Kenya's constitution," Zeya said.

Zeya's visit to Kenya comes at a time when the some Kenyans have vowed to return back to the streets on Thursday to demand accountability from the government which they argue has continued to ignore their plights.

While addressing concerns sorrounding the freedom of the press in the country particularly as the State continues to target media houses over their coverage of the protests and other issues of public interest, Zeya maintained that "free and independent media are indispensable to thriving democracies".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Further, the US Under- Secretary pointed out that "while democracy requires constant work" more needs to be done in terms of police accountability in the execution of their duties.

She welcomed the ongoing efforts by the government to address the root causes of protesters' concerns and strengthen public trust.

"To this end, I encouraged President Ruto to take concrete actionon his recent public pledges to strengthen rule of law, champion anti-corruption initiatives, and advance accountability within his owngovernment," Zeya added.

Commenting on Kenya-US relations, Zeya stated that the partnership between the two countries "is more important than ever".

She expressed United States' readiness to deepen cooperation with Kenyans and government to help both countries better serve their citizens, the region, and the world.

During her two-day stay in the country, the US Under-Secretary also held talks with National Security Advisor Monica Juma, Chief Justice Martha Koome, and senior officials from the Interior Ministry, law enforcement and anti-corruption sectors.

She also engaged with Kenya's civil society organizations.