Kenya: Jimi Wanjigi Wanted By Police Over Anti-Government Protests

Nairobi — Police have launched a manhunt for businessman Jimi Wanjigi for allegedly sponsoring anti-government protests.

On Thursday, police raided Wanjigi's home in Nairobi's Muthaiga to search for him after trailing a vehicle that was abandoned outside the residence.

The vehicle was later towed away by police.

Wanjigi's son Maina said the vehicle does not belong to them.

Police said he is wanted for allegedly funding the Nane Nane protests held on August 8, after reportedly being seen distributing money to youths on Limuru Road. Capital FM has not independently verified this claim.

Wanjigi's lawyer Willis Otieno said he doesn't know why police were looking for his client.

"Every failing regime always looks for a scapegoat and I don't know why they have felt that Jimmi Wanjigi is a scapegoat for their failures. When Uhuru Kenyatta had challenges it is Jimmi Wanjigi that they came to raid, William Ruto is now facing challenges and he has sent goons to intimidate Jimmi Wanjigi. There is no reason they should keep coming here," he said.

There was a heavy police presence in Nairobi on Thursday as officers dispersed pockets of demonstrators using tear gas on Tom Mboya Street, Moi Avenue, Kimathi Street, and other parts of the city, mainly in downtown.

Police in Nairobi's CBD instructed business owners to close their establishments and drivers to clear their vehicles from town as the Nane Nane protests escalated. By 1:00 p.m., several protesters had been arrested and others dispersed using tear gas.

Roadblocks have been set up on major roads leading to the CBD, including Waiyaki Way, Thika Road, Jogoo Road, and Uhuru Highway, due to the planned Nane Nane protests by Gen Zs against the government.

In other counties like Kisumu, Kisii, Nakuru, Nyeri among others, the situation remains relatively calm, with most businesses staying open. In Kirinyaga, a heavy police presence is notable around the County Assembly Chambers as members hold a special sitting to pass the appropriation bill.

Protesters arriving in Nairobi were arrested almost immediately by police, some of whom were in civilian clothes.

On Tuesday, acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli assured the public of the police's preparedness to maintain peace across the country.

The Gen Z youth have been holding protests since June, demanding better governance, leading to the deaths of more than 60 people, mainly shot by police.