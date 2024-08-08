Liberia: LACC Angers Local Authorities At Nat'l Orientation Confab

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) on Wednesday, August 7, raised concerns about the issues of asset declaration and conflict of interest at the National Orientation Workshop for local government officials organized by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The LACC's call for local authorities across the country, especially for those whose appointments by the president had lasted more than 30 days, ruffled the feathers of attendees at the event--thereby sending the room into total confusion among the local leaders.

The commission warned that officials failing to meet the deadline would face unspecified consequences. The LACC stated that asset declarations would occur every three years to promote transparency and accountability. Even if officials were promoted, they were still required to declare their assets. Participants who had no assets were encouraged to declare any possessions they had.

"Even if you were Assistant Minister for one month and then get another position or get promoted, you will still declare your assets," Vivian Akoto, Executive Assistant at LACC said in a presentation.

Following the presentation, questions arose about the application of LACC regulations to past and current local government officials.

Nimba County Supt. Kou Meapeh Gono wondered whether the steps LACC is taking now were the same in 2022/2023 to local government officials, with an attachment of penalty and deadline.

The presenter answered in the affirmative, saying those who did not declare their assets in the past names were published in three dailies, including Daily Observer, Frontpage, and others, although this reporter has yet to verify this claim.

The LACC also discussed the importance of avoiding conflicts of interest and the misuse of public resources by government officials.

"If you are the superintendent and any of your relatives have to bid for any project in the county, you have to rescue yourself from the vetting process," Akoto said during her presentation. "As a public official, if you are using your own car or your money to enhance your work as a civil servant while waiting for the central government to supply you is all a 'conflict of interest."

"If I were a party chairman and my party won and made me director, then what should I do?" one of the participants inquired. In response, LACC said, "In such a case, it is a conflict of interest unless the person resigns from the previous chairmanship position."

However, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs for Operation Madam Serena Polson Mappy had cautioned that the local leaders were not aware of the new law, so it requires more awareness and education.

The training also covered communication linkages and the proper use of government resources in accordance with public procurement laws, addressing concerns about the renovation of the superintendent's compound and the acquisition of new vehicles by local government officials.