Nigeria: Veteran Actor Francis Duru Loses Son, Ifeanyi

Popular Nollywood actor, Francis Duru has announced the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

The thespian made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Thursday morning.

Duru, in an emotional post on Instagram on Thursday, described Ifeanyi as a "champ" and a "lion" who fought valiantly.

He wrote, "My champ! My lion, you fought like a lion. If this is the way He wants it, so be it, I still judge you faithful.

"Ifeanyi, my champ. I will miss you, son. I will forever love you. Rest in peace, son, rest. I give you thanks, Lord!"