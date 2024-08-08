Nigeria: Veteran Actor Francis Duru Loses Son, Ifeanyi

8 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Popular Nollywood actor, Francis Duru has announced the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

The thespian made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Thursday morning.

Duru, in an emotional post on Instagram on Thursday, described Ifeanyi as a "champ" and a "lion" who fought valiantly.

He wrote, "My champ! My lion, you fought like a lion. If this is the way He wants it, so be it, I still judge you faithful.

"Ifeanyi, my champ. I will miss you, son. I will forever love you. Rest in peace, son, rest. I give you thanks, Lord!"

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.