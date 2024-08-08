Liberia: Local Officials Attend 5-Day Orientation Workshop.

Nimba — The Liberian government, in partnership with UNDP and USAID, is building the capacity of local officials here.

- The Ministry of Internal Affairs with support from UNDP, USAID and other partners has embarked on five days' orientation workshop for local government officials from all 15 counties of Liberia.

The workshop is intended to strengthen and enhance local officials' capacity and roles in their respective positions. It will enable them to learn about their roles and responsibilities as superintendents, county services workers, and city mayors.

Liberia's Vice President Jeremiah Koung, who addressed the opening ceremony on Monday, urged local authorities to get involved in country development activities and combat corruption.

Vice President Koung said the process is intended to promote decentralization across the country.

Mr. called on local government officials not to sell land to foreigners but rather only to Liberians.

The report says Nimba and Grand Gedeh counties are said to be losing a huge quantity of land to Burkinabes, who are said to be involved in planting cash crops along borders between Liberia and Ivory Coast.

Vice President Koung also urged local authorities mainly superintendents to take security as their business and help to promote peace in their respective geographical locations.

Internal Affairs Minister Francis Nyumalin challenged local authorities to combat corruption, warning that President Joseph Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung are against corrupt practices.

Minister Nyumalin described the initiative as government's means of supporting decentralization by empowering local officials to take development activities in their respective counties.

Also, Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono disclosed that the orientation workshop is the first of its kind in the country for local government officials to learn their roles and responsibilities, unlike in the past, when little was carried out.

She pledged local authorities' support toward the development process the government is involved with across Liberia. Editing by Jonathan Browne