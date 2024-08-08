Liberia: Cllr. Gongloe Identifies With the Disabled Community.

Lincoln G. Peters — --As he celebrates 68th birthday

Renowned Liberian human rights lawyer and 2023 presidential candidate Cllr. Tiawon Saye Gongloe identified with disabled people on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, while celebrating his 68th birthday.

He identified with the Christian Association of the Blind in lower Margibi County, outside Monrovia.

The former Liberian People's Party (LPP) political leader was escorted by the LPP Chairman, sympathizers, partisans, and a host of family members.

During the celebration, Cllr. Gongloe shared birthday presents with the Association, particularly four bags of rice (25kg each), and delivered a statement of encouragement.

He told the association that disability is not inability. Cllr. Gongloe played a pioneering role as the first Liberian Human Rights Advocate trained at Columbia University in 1990.

His status as the first trained lawyer from the Yahwenh Mensnoh statutory district is a testament to his pioneering spirit.

In deep appreciation, Cllr. Gongloe extolled God the Almighty for his unconditional blessing and favor upon his life for seeing his 68th birthday.

According to the former LPP political leader, God has blessed him richly; therefore, he has decided to celebrate and share the blessing with the visually impaired.

Encouraging the visually impaired gathering, he told them that disability is not inability.

He encouraged them to see themselves as people of substance and ability who can contribute to Liberia in different capacities.

"I have come to celebrate with you today this little God has blessed me with on this my 68th birthday. You are very special and unique in your own ways," said Cllr. Gongloe.

"One thing that I want you to remember today is that disability does not mean inability. Therefore, you all have the capacity to contribute to this country and make it a great place," he added.

The one-time defeated presidential candidate assured the disabled community that he would ensure its empowerment through capacity building and financial resources.

He expressed a desire to see disabled people achieve their dreams to contribute to Liberia's development in another way.

After receiving the items, the head of the Association expressed appreciation and gratitude to Cllr. Gongloe for remembering them during his birthday with food and gifts.

"What you have given us here is really enough. This may look small to you, but to us, it's [enough] because it has [a] serious challenge that it [is] going to address, and that is hunger," they noted.

They assure Cllr. Gongloe that they will continue to pray to God for him in abundance in life and grace in old age so that he can continue the good work for this country and his people.