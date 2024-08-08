Liberia: Govt. Warns Against Mob Violence.

Monrovia, Liberia — The Government of Liberia frowns against persistent mob violence across the country, warning those involved to desist or face the long hand of the law.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Liberia, N. Oswald Tweh, warns of an unprecedented increase in mob violence across the country.

Minister Tweh made the observation during a press briefing at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

He warned the general public that, going forward, there will be swift and severe consequences for those caught in the act of mob Violence.

"The rise in mob violence has captured the attention of the Ministry of Justice and the entire Government of Liberia. We have noticed an unprecedented increase in such violence across the country. Unfortunately, these incidents can be extremely violent, with individuals sometimes turning against state security forces, who attempt to intervene", the Attorney-General laments.

He says it has reached the point where the government will no longer condone or tolerate any form of mob violence because it violates both the law and democratic principles of governance. He adds that President Boakai's administration will uphold the rule of law.

He stresses that it is the government's and citizens' responsibility to ensure adherence to the rule of law. "The government must uphold the law, while citizens should seek redress for disputes through the courts."

"We will not relent in tackling mob violence; therefore, the public must understand that seeking redress through the courts will take time. They need to exercise patience to allow the justice system to work effectively." He continues.

Minister Tweh recalls several incidents of mob violence, including attacks on state security and destruction of property.

He cites a specific incident recently at Salala Rubber plantation where vehicles and residences were burned, properties looted and stolen, while the company's manager was threatened with physical harm.

He also documents another incident earlier this year in Marshall, Chiclayo City, involving an elderly woman who was accused of being a witch and severely beaten by residents. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the victim died of her injuries.

Additionally, the Minister laments an incident in Red Light, Paynesville, when a woman accused of theft was stripped naked, beaten, and sexually assaulted by unidentified individuals.

He says the situation is so grave that the Supreme Court of Liberia, including Justices, the Inspector General of Police, and the Executive Director of the Land Authority, recently met with him to discuss how it affects the judiciary, particularly the obstruction of justice by angry crowds.

He expresses concern that the country is heading in the wrong direction and that mob violence has become a serious threat to national stability. Minister Tweh emphasizes a need to correct this course, assuring that the administration is committed to addressing mob violence.

He notes that mob violence is criminal, leading to loss of life, severe injury, and destruction of property, adding, "It is also criminal to damage infrastructure, beat suspected criminals, or destroy private property. The government will not tolerate mob violence, as it violates both the law and democratic principles."

The Minister continues that Liberia has experienced firsthand consequences of a breakdown in law and order, which led to civil unrest and severe repercussions. "This administration will uphold the rule of law."

At the same time, he announced that the Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with state security agencies, will implement measures to eradicate mob violence from society, indicating the use of technology, including drones and social media, to help identify, arrest, and penalize those involved in mob violence.

"There will be swift and severe consequences for perpetrators, who will be brought to justice."

He reiterates that any nation must uphold the rule of law to prosper. It is the responsibility of both the government and citizens to ensure adherence to the rule of law, with citizens seeking redress through the courts.

He revealed plans to work with civil society organizations, including the Federation of Liberian Youth and traditional community leaders, to raise awareness about mob violence, educate the public on its dangers and consequences, and build confidence in the criminal justice system.

He believes that this move aims to address citizens' misconceptions by prompting peaceful resolutions through workshops, awareness campaigns, talk shows, radio dramatizations, and community-based activities.

Mob violence has taken a dear toil on Liberia, as the Minister cataloged, and a need to nib it in the bulb cannot be overly emphasized. Editing by Jonathan Browne