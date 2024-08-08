Liberia: House Denies Payroll Illegalities.

7 August 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton

Monrovia — The CSA's alleged discovery of discrepancies in the House of Representatives payroll has conflicted with lawmakers and resulted in pay delays for government workers at the House.

The House of Representatives has denied illegal payroll practices that led to workers' pay delays as lawmakers attempt to counter Civil Service Agency (CSA) Director General Josiah Joekai's revelations.

Ongoing disagreements between the House and the CSA are said to have emerged from the CSA's alleged discovery of discrepancies on the House's payroll, leading to pay delays for government workers at the House of Representatives.

However, the House has rejected allegations that its payroll has discrepancies as lawmakers attempt to counter CSA Director General Joekai's revelations.

Representative J. Marvin Cole, the chair of the House Committee on Rules, Order, and Administration, has attributed the body's payroll problems to technical issues rather than illegal practices.

At the same time, Rep. Cole has criticized the CSA boss for allegedly making unfounded and erroneous public accusations against the House of Representatives.

The Bong County Representative, Mr. Cole, addressed a news conference on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, denying the CSA's claims.

Mr. Cole said his response was against ongoing issues with payroll documentation for the Central Administration staff at the House of Representatives, which his committee had been instructed to address.

As part of its reform policy, Cole said the House hired an independent auditing firm, "APEX," to conduct a payroll and personal audit at the House of Representatives.

He explained that its report had been submitted to the House's Committee on Rules, Order, and Administration, informing the committee to implement measures to place individuals according to their credentials and wages rightfully.

According to him, the committee's review revealed significant inconsistencies in the payroll system despite initial informal agreements to resolve them.

From January 2024, he said the discrepancies in salary payments have persisted.

He noted that following a meeting with key stakeholders and officials of the House of Representatives, the Solicitor General of Liberia, and other leaders, Mr. Joekai agreed to conduct a headcount after completing payments.

Cole narrated that the leadership of the House of Representatives supported the move.

Rep. Cole re-emphasized the House's dedication to cooperating with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and maintaining democratic values.

He added that under House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa's leadership, the House of Representatives, remains committed to addressing issues through diplomatic means.

Despite their political differences, he ruled out plans to engage in conflicts with the executive branch or other government entities.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.