Liberia: House Denies Payroll Illegalities.

The House of Representatives has denied illegal payroll practices that led to workers' pay delays as lawmakers attempt to counter Civil Service Agency (CSA) Director General Josiah Joekai's revelations.

However, the House has rejected allegations that its payroll has discrepancies as lawmakers attempt to counter CSA Director General Joekai's revelations.

Representative J. Marvin Cole, the chair of the House Committee on Rules, Order, and Administration, has attributed the body's payroll problems to technical issues rather than illegal practices.

At the same time, Rep. Cole has criticized the CSA boss for allegedly making unfounded and erroneous public accusations against the House of Representatives.

The Bong County Representative, Mr. Cole, addressed a news conference on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, denying the CSA's claims.

Mr. Cole said his response was against ongoing issues with payroll documentation for the Central Administration staff at the House of Representatives, which his committee had been instructed to address.

As part of its reform policy, Cole said the House hired an independent auditing firm, "APEX," to conduct a payroll and personal audit at the House of Representatives.

He explained that its report had been submitted to the House's Committee on Rules, Order, and Administration, informing the committee to implement measures to place individuals according to their credentials and wages rightfully.

According to him, the committee's review revealed significant inconsistencies in the payroll system despite initial informal agreements to resolve them.

From January 2024, he said the discrepancies in salary payments have persisted.

He noted that following a meeting with key stakeholders and officials of the House of Representatives, the Solicitor General of Liberia, and other leaders, Mr. Joekai agreed to conduct a headcount after completing payments.

Cole narrated that the leadership of the House of Representatives supported the move.

Rep. Cole re-emphasized the House's dedication to cooperating with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and maintaining democratic values.

He added that under House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa's leadership, the House of Representatives, remains committed to addressing issues through diplomatic means.

Despite their political differences, he ruled out plans to engage in conflicts with the executive branch or other government entities.