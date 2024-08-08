Somalia: African Union Approves New Force to Secure Somalia After Atmis Withdrawal

The African Union (AU) has approved the deployment of a newly configured force to take over security operations in the country when the current AU mission's mandate lapses at the end of this year.

The AU Peace and Security Council endorsed the formation of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) following a meeting in Addis Ababa last week. According to a communique from the Council, AUSSOM will be tasked with "post-conflict reconstruction and development, as well as peacebuilding components" - a notable expansion from the previous mandate.

While the exact troop numbers for AUSSOM were not immediately clear, the communique indicates it is likely to stand at around 11,000 personnel. This figure is informed by the fact that Somalia's request for a delayed withdrawal of 3,000 ATMIS troops by September was approved by the Council. Currently, there are approximately 14,000 AU troops still operating in Somalia.

In an unprecedented move, the new AU force will also comprise troops from Egypt, following an approval of Cairo's request by the Council. This represents a significant shift, as AMISOM and its successor ATMIS had previously been composed solely of troops from African nations.

The formation of AUSSOM comes as the ATMIS mission, established in April 2023 with a two-year transition mandate, prepares to hand over security responsibilities to the Somali government. AMISOM had been operating in Somalia since 2007.

"This new mission signals the AU's renewed commitment to Somalia's stability and development," said a senior AU official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "By expanding the mandate and troop contribution, we aim to build on the progress made and ensure a smooth transition of security operations."

The details of AUSSOM's specific objectives and operational plan are still being finalized, but the communique emphasizes its focus on post-conflict reconstruction, peacebuilding, and long-term stabilization in Somalia.