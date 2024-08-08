Djibouti: Egypt and Djibouti Pledge Support to New AU Peacekeeping Mission in Somalia

Addis Ababa — In a significant development for regional stability efforts, Egypt and Djibouti have offered to contribute to a fresh African Union (AU) peacekeeping mission in Somalia.

This new mission, known as the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), is set to replace the current African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) by January 2025.

The AU's Peace and Security Council (PSC) endorsed the formation of AUSSOM during its meeting on August 1, 2024. The council welcomed the offers made by Egypt and Djibouti to contribute to the elements of the new mission and encouraged other AU member states in a position to do so, to also contribute.

This collaboration underscores the commitment of these nations to the stabilization and development of Somalia.

AUSSOM's Strategic Concept of Operations has been adopted, marking a crucial step in the AU's efforts to support Somalia in its path toward peace and stability.

The mission reflects the evolving nature of the AU's support to Somalia, transitioning from previous missions such as ATMIS and AMISOM.

Egypt and Djibouti's participation in AUSSOM is expected to enhance the mission's capabilities and effectiveness in addressing the complex security challenges in Somalia.

Their contributions will not only strengthen the AU's efforts but also demonstrate the solidarity among African nations in addressing regional security issues.

As Somalia continues to face security threats, the AU's decision to launch AUSSOM and the support from Egypt and Djibouti are significant steps towards achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

The AU remains a key partner in Somalia's stabilization efforts, and the transition from ATMIS to AUSSOM reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting Somalia's journey towards peace, stability, and prosperity.