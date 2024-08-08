Nigerians, Ignore Misleading Claims That Tiger Nut Drinks Cause Cholera

IN SHORT: Several posts on Facebook claim that tiger nut drinks are the cause of a cholera outbreak in Nigeria's Lagos state. But this is not true.

A video circulating on Facebook in Nigeria since July 2024 claims that tiger nut drinks can cause cholera.

The video's caption reads: "CHOLERA IS A KILLER DISEASE ... BEWARE OF TIGERNUT DRINK."

It shows a woman holding a bottle of what she claims is a tiger nut drink. She warns Nigerians not to drink it, saying it is the cause of the cholera outbreak in Lagos state.

She can be heard saying: "It has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health in Laos state that tiger nut is the root cause of the recent Lagos cholera outbreak that has killed over 100 people ..."

Cholera is an acute infection of the small intestine caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. The disease is characterised by severe diarrhoea and rapid loss of body fluids and salts. It can be fatal if left untreated.

Tiger nuts, despite their name, are the tubers, or root, of a grass-like plant. They are nutritious and contain healthy fats, protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals. Grown all over the world, they are also known as "underground walnuts" and can be blended and packaged into drinks.

But do tiger nut drinks cause cholera? We checked.

Cholera outbreak in Nigeria

In June, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention declared cholera a public health emergency.

By 21 July, 4,809 suspected cases of cholera and 156 deaths had been reported in 35 states.

In Lagos alone, there have been 3,126 suspected cases.

Meanwhile, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation has announced that it will be delivering vaccines to Nigeria to help control the ongoing outbreak.

'Safely prepared tiger nut drinks won't cause cholera'

Kemi Ogunyemi is reported to have said that unregistered tiger nut drinks were the cause of the cholera outbreak in Lagos state. She is the special adviser to the Lagos state governor on health.

However, the state government has since clarified the matter, saying Ogunyemi was misrepresented.

According to the state government, Ogunyemi said "the state is investigating everything including water, food and drinks. There is no conclusion yet".

Africa Check contacted Beatrice Ogunba, a professor of public health nutrition at Obafemi Awolowo University in Osun state.

She said: "Tiger nut drinks are healthy drinks that can be used as a substitute for sugar-sweetened beverages. However, consumption of tiger nut fruit or drink cannot cause cholera unless it has been contaminated during processing by the water used to process and wash the nuts."

Ogunba also said that handling tiger nuts with unwashed hands could transfer bacteria to the drink. She advised the manufacturers of the drinks to be hygienic.

The Facebook posts suggesting that tiger nut drinks cause cholera are misleading.

