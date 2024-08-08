Nigeria: Ogun Governor Directs Refund of Recruitment Fees to Applicants

The governor directed the Civil Service Commission to refund all administrative fees.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has directed the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission to refund all administrative fees currently being charged in relation to the ongoing recruitment exercise into the state's civil service.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday in Abeokuta.

The governor directed the Civil Service Commission to refund all administrative fees, notwithstanding the fact that these are standard and historical fees that have been in place for decades."These fees are charged by the Civil Service Commission on behalf of third-party independent examiners who administer and supervise the Computer Based Test (CBT)," the government said.

The government acknowledged the country's current economic situation and said it also considered the recruitment exercise's ultimate aim.

"The aim is to alleviate the suffering of the citizens and create employment in the state. This necessitates the directives to immediately refund fees paid along with a waiver for any new applications," the government said.