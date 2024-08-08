Nigeria: 20 Die As Boat Explodes, Sinks in Bayelsa

A wooden cargo boat, identified as 'Godbless Dickson', laden with cargo and over 64 passengers and crew exploded, burst into flames leaving 20 dead in Bayelsa waterways.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday along the Ezetu 1 community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

ASP Musa Mohammed, the Police spokesman in Bayelsa said 20 people have been so far confirmed dead. He added that rescue efforts by the Marine Police unit were still ongoing.

The ill-fated cargo boat laden with farm produce from the rural settlement was en route Swali market in Yenagoa.

Mr Ogoniba Ipigansi, Chairman of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Bayelsa Chapter, also confirmed the incident on Thursday.

He said that a rescue team of the union, consisting of two speedboats, had been dispatched to the scene to assist the passengers on board.

He said that the exact number of casualties was yet to be ascertained, as the rescue was still underway and several people on board were yet to be accounted for.

'I rescued 10'

A speedboat operator, Mr Augustine Amayoro, who participated in rescue efforts, said he rescued 10 persons from the scene, leaving other passengers stranded in the nearby fishing camp.

It was gathered that the wooden cargo boats were exempted from the state government's ban on night navigation on waterways.

Due to the slow pace of navigation, the cargo boats set sail a day ahead of the targeted weekly market days of Thursdays. It is when farm produce usually flood the Swali waterside in Yenagoa.

Meanwhile, Chief Target Segibo, Chairman of Southern Ijaw LGA, who bemoaned the loss of 20 persons in the incident, described the disaster as regrettable.

He called for concerted efforts by stakeholders to strengthen safety regulations in the marine transport sector.

