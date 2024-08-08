Ghana: Techiman Hosts Nafac 2024 Oct 25-31

This year's National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC) was launched in Accra yesterday with the inauguration of a 21-member planning committee to steer the affairs of the festival.

On the theme 'Beyond NAFAC at 60 and harnessing Culture, the pivot for Ghana's Democracy and Sustainable Development,' the event would be held at Techiman, in the Bono East Region from October 25 to 31, this year.

The annual festival is aimed at providing the platform for mobilising stakeholders in the arts and culture industry to interact, showcase talents and creativity, while projecting the values of the Ghanaian heritage as well as develop the spirit of national identity and pride.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, who launched it said the festival would boost domestic tourism while providing the platform for artisans, musicians, and cultural performers to showcase their talents, thereby promoting Ghana's cultural diversity and creativity.

According to him, it would also serve as a bridge, connecting people from all walks of life, fostering mutual understanding, and promoting social cohesion.

"By embracing the different cultures and traditions within the nation, we can build a more inclusive society where every voice is heard and every culture is respected. As we embark on this exciting journey," he added.

The deputy minister further called on Ghanaians to support and participate in the festival and urged the planning committee to work hard to make the programme a success.

The Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan, explained that the festival would present a unique opportunity for the people of Techiman and the Bono East Region to highlight the beauty, uniqueness, resilience, socio-cultural and economicendowment of the region and to the rest of the world while creating an enabling environment for investments and businesses to thrive.

The Executive Director of National Commission on Culture (NCC), Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, said the festival was expected to shape the country's governance and democracy as well as ensuring sustainable national growth.

"It is an undeniable fact that our culture holds the potential in empowering us in achieving sustainable development in all facets of our lives.

All we need is resource and support the relevant institutions to be able to do their work effectively and efficiently towards achieving this goal," he added.

He urged the public to use the platform to champion peaceful campaigns and maintain national unity.

Activities outlined for the 7-day celebration include a grand durbar of chiefs and the people of Techiman and the rest of the country.

Others are colloquium, women and girls day, master classes for creatives, conference and seminars for creatives, cultural practitioners and members of the academia, musical concerts, regional days, Mr and Ms NAFAC, traditional games, arts and crafts, bazaar and exhibitions throughout the 7-day event, youth day, international friendship night, among others.