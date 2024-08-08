Ghana: 'Use Homowo Festival to Promote Peace, Stability'

The Adentan Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ebenezer Doku, has urged traditional authorities in the Municipality to use the Homowo celebrations to promote peace and stability towards the development of the area.

He noted that apart from showcasing the rich cultural values of the Ga people, the festival also serves as a medium of bringing people together in the interest of progress hence the need to focus on peace.

Mr Doku made the call when he donated assorted food items to the Adentan traditional council at Adentan on Monday.

The item which include 100 bags of maize,50 gallons of palm oil and 50 cartoons of Aromatic Schnapps are to be distributed to nine traditional areas including, Adjiringanor, Nmaidjor, Ashalley Botwe, Ashieyie, Ogbojo, Frafraha, Malejor, Mmaimomo, Adentan and Etanor.

Mr Doku said the presentation formed part of the assembly's support to the traditional authorities as it has been done over the years.

He stated that the celebrations, handed over to the people by their ancestors, should be jealously protected and guarded in order to leave a befitting legacy to their generations yet to be born.

He also charged them to use the period to pray fervently for peace across the country before, during and after the upcoming general election in order to sustain the country's peace and stability.

"Ghana is the only country we have and with over 30 years of tested peaceful democratic rule which has made the country an envy of many other African countries, it therefore behooves the custodians of the land to do everything in their power to use the opportunity to maintain the process", he said.

Mr Doku further charged the members of the various electoral areas to celebrate the festival in moderation in order to avoid breaches with the law because the occasion is for merry making and great family reunion.

The Okyeame of Adentan, George Tettey Sowah, commended the assembly and the government for the annual contribution toward the festival.

He assured of the traditional authorities commitment and support to maintain and promote the peace of the area.