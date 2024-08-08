Ghana: 4 Accused of Tampering With ECG Meters, Causing GHG77,878 Financial Loss

Four persons will be arraigned before the Circuit Court in Accra, today, for allegedly tampering with meters belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), causing a loss of GH¢77,878.46 to the company.

Mr Paul Asibi Abariga, the Director of Investigations, Prosecution and Security at ECG, said the suspects would be charged with power theft, interruption with distribution and conspiracy.

This came to light during a press briefing organised by the ECG following the arrest of the suspects over the weekend.

Mr Abariga, who addressed journalists, said Ernest Afatsu, an employee of Wisdom Sewlorm, the owner of NyameAyebi, and agent of ECG, tampered with the meters and sold them to Runlian Manucturing Company Ltd, a company that manufactures plastic bowls at Oblogo, Accra, for GH¢1,200.

The other two suspects are Rulian Shan, the Director of Rulian Manufacturing Company Ltd, and his subordinate Yakubu Ali.

Mr Abariga said the meters were installed at the company on July 23, but the tampering was detected on July 31, and reported to the ECG on August 2.

He said the contract of Nyame Ayebi had been terminated while investigations continued.

Mr Abariga, who is a lawyer, said Rulian Manucturing Company Ltd, was using a residential meter to produce plastic products, instead of commercial meter and that the alleged power theft had caused ECG a huge financial loss.

He urged customers of ECG to desist from tampering with ECG meters, lest they would be arrested and prosecuted.

"There are meters being installed in many parts of our operational area, and investigations have revealed that some of these meters are tampered with before installation."Mr Abariga said.

He said "based on our findings, we arrested these four

individuals. They were using a residential meter in a factory to manufacture plastic bowls at Oblogo near Weija."

"We aim to conclude our investigations soon and present them before the court tomorrow," Mr Abariga said.

He said the ECG would conduct further investigations into the activities of the company to ascertain whether they pay taxes to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Mr Abariga appealed to the public to report cases of meter tampering to the ECG with immediate effect.