Ghana: Uphold Principles of Founding Fathers to Propel National Growth, Devt - Dr Bawumia

The Vice President and the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has entreated the younger generation to uphold the values and enduring principles of the country's founding fathers to propel national growth and development.

He urged the youth, in particular, to take inspiration from the resilient spirits of the founding fathers to guide them in all their endeavours.

"Let us maintain the values and principles that define our struggle for freedom," he said.

Dr Bawumia said this at a seminar held in Accra, on Saturday to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC).

The event on the theme: "Our Tradition, Our Heritage," attracted members of the Council of Elders of the NPP and key figures of the party.

The UGCC was formed on August 4, 1947 in the ancient town of Saltpond of the Central Region.

It was the first political party in the Gold Coast, with the vision to liberate the people from the subjugation of the British Colonial Administration and establish sovereignty.

The pioneers behind the UGCC formation included J.B. Danquah, George Grant, and their colleagues who advocated self-government in the shortest possible time.

Dr Bawumia noted that the profound words inspired many to join the arduous struggle for power and the end of oppression, colonialism, and dictatorship.

"The UGCC laid the groundwork for Ghana's independence on March 6, 1957. The UGCC has been the cornerstone of political development in our history," Dr Bawumia said.

The NPP flagbearer noted that the formation of the UGCC spurred the emergence of political parties and heightened political awareness among the people of the Gold Coast.

He said that the lessons drawn from the UGCC had led to a dramatic transformation of the country's politics and the establishment of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and many of its antecedent parties.

"The NPP traces its roots back to the ideologies of the UGCC and has consistently built upon and developed these principles to suit the country's needs, safeguarding the role of self-governance and striving for a better Ghana for all," Dr Bawumia recalled.

He said the UGCC achieved significant milestones by championing democratic governance.

The NPP flagbearer said the significant progress made under Presidents Kufour and Nana Akufo-Addo in expanding the frontiers of a free market, both in terms of policy and legislation, and making the private sector the engine of economic growth had increased job opportunities and improved the living conditions of the people.

"While achieving this vision of the founders of our tradition, the NPP, consistent with the founding ideals has not left out the most vulnerable in our nation," he stated.

Dr Bawumia noted that though the NPP government prioritised private capital and property ownership, it had, since 2001, provided safety nets for the poor.

"It was President Kufour who introduced the Capitation Grant to improve access to basic education.

The government initiated the Livelihood Empowerment Programme, the School Feeding, the Free Antenatal services for mothers, and the National Health Insurance Scheme among others.

"President Akufo-Addo also implemented the Free SHS and Free TVET initiatives, the single biggest social interventions in our nation's history," Dr Bawumia recalled.

"The NPP acknowledges the UGCC's belief in the transformative power of education. Our task today is to build on this foundation by steadfastly upholding the vision that paved the way for a democratic society and our wonderful achievements," Dr Bawumia said.