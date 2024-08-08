Ghana: Police Don't 'Just' Arrest Anyone for Fake News - IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has said the police do not "just" arrest anyone for fake news.

He explained that the police would take action only when news being peddled has national security implications.

Dr Dampare said "the police have not arrested anybody for fake news. What we are talking about is that there is a law that says that if you go out there and start putting things out there that has the potency of bringing the security of the state into disrepute to a level that it will create confusion and for our very survival to be destroyed, we will deal with you."

The IGP was reacting to a comment made by Mr Gayheart Mensah, a Communications Consultant, that the police was arresting journalists for publication of fake news.

Mr Mensah, at the Ghana Report Summit, held on the theme: 'Dealing with Misinformation and Disinformation - Election 2024,' said the police had no business to arrest journalists because there were laid down procedures and institutions, including the National Media Commission (NMC), to handle such matters.

He called for "processes and structures" to be followed in dealing with issues of fake news," condemning instances of security operators attacking and accosting journalists over fake news instead of following laid down procedures.

"I am talking about a process, and that process does not lie in security operators getting up at times without any complaint and arresting journalists for fake news. When there is news about you that you think is unfair, you report to the National Media Coalition," he reiterated.

But, Dr Dampare called for a collaborative effort among institutions and the public, to address issues of misinformation and disinformation.

He called on the public to be vigilant and circumspect in what they read and shared as news.

The IGP said the time had come for the public to consider societal problems and challenges as a collective responsibility.

Dr Dambare urged institutions that shared information and news to be proactive in coming out with authentic information to dispel fake news.

"The media has a role to play, use your gate keeping role to check what goes out and what not to consume.Let us check our breaking news to ensure that whatever we putout is genuine," he said. --GNA