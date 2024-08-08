Ghana: African B'ball Festival Launch Aug 17

After three successful editions in Ghana, the annual Africa Basketball Festival (ABF) is extending the experience to the United States with the launch on August 17 in Laurel, Maryland.

Africa Basketball Festival (ABF) merges the game of basketball with fashion shows and music performances.

The festival brings basketball teams from different countries to compete, fashion brands from different countries in order to exhibit their products spiced with music performances.

Organisers are bringing together basketball industry players, US fashion brands and enthusiasts as well as music industry players to unveil plans for the US and other countries starting 2025 at the launch.

The 2024 festival takes place in Accra, Ghana from October 24-27 with 10 countries