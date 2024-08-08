Ghana: African B'ball Festival Launch Aug 17

7 August 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

After three successful editions in Ghana, the annual Africa Basketball Festival (ABF) is extending the experience to the United States with the launch on August 17 in Laurel, Maryland.

Africa Basketball Festival (ABF) merges the game of basketball with fashion shows and music performances.

The festival brings basketball teams from different countries to compete, fashion brands from different countries in order to exhibit their products spiced with music performances.

Organisers are bringing together basketball industry players, US fashion brands and enthusiasts as well as music industry players to unveil plans for the US and other countries starting 2025 at the launch.

The 2024 festival takes place in Accra, Ghana from October 24-27 with 10 countries

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.