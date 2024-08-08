West Africa: Ghana Navy Plans to Enhance Operational Efficiency

The Ghana Navy has announced the adoption of a cutting-edge Integrated Management System, designed to leverage technology for enhanced operational efficiency and strategic growth.

This would among others include the deployment of unmanned systems, such as drones acquired through the Ghana Boundary Commission for maritime patrols.

This was revealed yesterday at the launch of its 65th anniversary celebrations held in Accra.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Issah Yakubu, said the adoption of the technology which is expected to be fully operational by the end of August, 2024, was necessary to boost operations of the Ghana Navy.

Rear Admiral Yakubu noted improvement in the intangible aspects of the Navy's evolution, particularly in leadership culture, saying inclusive governance had ensured continuity in the command's execution of projects, with minor adjustments.

According to him, capacity building has also been prioritised, with increased professional training both locally and internationally, and the affiliation of Navy schools with tertiary institutions further bolstering this effort.

Expressing gratitude to his predecessors, Rear Admiral Yakubu said, "I am determined to build on their legacy, and I am happy to say the future looks bright."

He also revealed plans for a 65-meter fisheries patrol vessel, which would be the largest in the Navy's inventory, coinciding with the Navy's 65th anniversary.

This vessel, although not new, he said, was in good condition and would help ensure presence in Ghana's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Rear Admiral Yakubu mentioned that a team has been formed to bring the ship to Ghana by the end of the year once documentation is completed.

Additionally, he announced that phase one of the much-anticipated naval base at Enzihbo, in the Western North Region, would be commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo before the end of the year.

When completed, the Enzihbo base Rear Admiral Yakubu said would be the biggest in the country and commended all staff of the Ghana Navy for their various roles.

"As we celebrate our 65 years of existence, let us put our shoulders to the wheel to chart a course for our common good. I assure you of my utmost best to see to your welfare," he said.

Rear Admiral Yakubu expressed confidence that with the support of the military high command, the government, and the commitment of the Navy personnel, his outfit would be able to maintain a modern and robust naval force, capable of defending Ghana against seaborne threats, and ensuring maritime security for the development of the blue economy.