Ghana: Kotoko Will Be Ready for New Season - Narteh Ogum

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Head Coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has urged his players to be ready for tough challenges in the upcoming season.

He told the club's media ahead of the Porcupine Warriors' preseason game against Medeama SC at the newly built TNA Stadium on August 16 in Tarkwa.

After signing 12 players,Dr Ogum stressed the importance of playing such high profile games and the opportunities that come with it.

Kotoko will open the 2024- 25 Ghana Premier League season on September 6 against Karela United and follow it up with a home game against Nsoatreman on September 13.

Last season's sixth placed team then take on league debutants Young Apostles, Berekum Chelsea and Accra Lions on September 20, 27 and October 4, respectively and DrOgum believes the team should be ready for the challenge ahead.

"We have to be ready to play any of these teams at anytime, anywhere, we should be able to play them and get the results."

On the pre-season game against Medeama, he said it presents a huge opportunity to show the new team and what they will exhibit this season.

"That game presents a huge opportunity because we've now assembled a different team with almost all our key targets in now so I think it's good for us because we will have about two weeks to train and then whatever we've done would be exhibited at Medeama. That will give the technical team and management a fair idea of these players."

Kotoko finished sixth in last season's Ghana Premier League standings and have signed 12 players at the time of writing.