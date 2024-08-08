Ghana: Harness Full Benefits of Gulf of Guinea Commission - President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday called on members of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) to re-examine the ways in which the organisation has been functioning over the past 23 years, in order to harness the full benefits of the Gulf of Guinea.

According to him, a re-examination of the ways the commission had been operating would help ascertain their efficiency level and ensure that it attained relevance, vibrancy and attractiveness.

"I am very confident that we are aware of the immense potential and capability of the organisation if steered in the right direction. I therefore urge all Member States of the organisation to show more political commitment at the highest level of government by ensuring participation in all statutory meetings at the highest and appropriate levels," he stressed.

President Akufo-Addo made the call in a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, at the opening of the Sixth Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of Gulf of Guinea Commission at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday.

The meeting was on the theme: "Building a Safe and Prosperous Gulf of Guinea for Sustainable Development" and was attended by representatives of heads of state of members states of the GGC.

President Akufo-Addo said even though the initial revitalisation efforts had yielded some positive outcomes, such as improved interaction with African regional economic communities and the African Union, especially regarding the 2050 Africa Integrated Maritime Strategy, the commission was still far from achieving its aspirations more especially in the light of the ongoing threats to the security and resources in the Gulf of Guinea.

President Akufo-Addo explained that a rejuvenated Commission was essential to the collective pursuit of peace, security and stability in the respective countries, stressing that "No single country can address independently the multiplicity of evolving maritime threats within their territorial waters."

He said it was thus imperative for all concerned nations to build their capacities through strengthened cooperation and enhanced information sharing amongst countries bordering the Gulf of Guinea.

The President said such collaborative interactions would ensure co-ownership of initiatives and enhance innovative approaches to tackle the security challenges and threats to maritime security in the Gulf region.

In addition, he said another matter crucial to the success and survival of the Gulf of Guinea Commission was the funding of the organisation and new approaches must be found to fund the organisation.

"It is noted that from its inception to date, the Commission has been funded exclusively through the assessed contributions of Member States. Our calls for the determination of alternative sources of funding have not yielded results. Given the vested interest in the Commission's output, we have several opportunities to generate additional revenue to support its operations," he stressed.

President Akufo-Addo noted that recent trend in the payment of assessed contributions of Member States coupled with the expanding mandate of the Commission indicated that the continued total dependence on Member States for funding was unsustainable in the medium to long term.

To this end he said the Executive Secretariat must take necessary steps to identify alternative sources of funding for the organisation