Ghana: Boxer Ngamba Wins Refugee Olympic Team's First Medal Ever

7 August 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

CINDY Ngamba guaranteed the Refugee Olympic Team their first medal in history after comfortably winning her boxing quarterfinal in Paris on Sunday.

Ngamba, who was born in Cameroon but sought safe haven in Britain aged at 11, beat France's Davina Michel with a unanimous points decision to reach the last four of the women's 75kg category and win at least bronze.

The 25-year-old boxer is a lesbian, which is illegal in her native country.

The Refugee Olympic Team first competed at the Rio 2016 Games and is designed to represent forcibly displaced people worldwide.

There are 37 athletes competing for the team in Paris from more than a dozen countries.

Ngamba qualified by right for the boxing competition the first Refugee Athlete to achieve that and has shown she has every right to be in the French capital, winning a second bout in a row with ease for a place in the semifinals.

Boxing hands out bronze medals for losing semifinalists.

Britain wanted to select her in their boxing team for the Paris Games and boxing officials appealed unsuccessfully for her to receive a British passport.

Ngamba has had her brushes with officialdom, however, as she was arrested and thrown into a detention camp aged 20 when she went to tell the authorities where she was living.--supersport

