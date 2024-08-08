Ghana/Angola: Kumasi to Host Ghana Vs Angola Afcon Qualifier

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium will host Ghana's 2025 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in September.

The Black Stars will host the Sable Antelopes on Thursday, September 5, 2024 before travelling to Niger for their second Group F game on Monday, September 9, 2024.

Otto Addo's men are unbeaten in their last two competitive games following impressive wins over Mali and Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The game against Angola is scheduled for 4pm kick-off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. Ghana are in Group F alongside Sudan, Angola and Niger.

The top two teams from the group will qualify for the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year.

Otto Addo's men are in search of a ticket to the biggest football tournament on African soil having previously won the title in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced the date for the 2024 Beach Soccer African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This year's tournament will take place from October 19 to 26, 2024, in the picturesque coastal city of Hurghada, Egypt.

The city is expected to welcome Ghana's Black Sharks, Senegal, Mauritania, Malawi, Morocco, Tanzania, Mozambique, and host, Egypt, for the tournament.

A draw will be conducted to determine the pairings for the group stage of the competition.

Finalists from the competition will represent Africa in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, which will be staged in the Seychelles next year.

Ghana made it to this year's edition of the AFCON after beating Cote d'Ivoire 10-5 aggregate over two legs in the qualification stage.