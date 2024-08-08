Ghana: Duplantis Breaks Pole Vault World Record to Win Olympic Gold

Sweden's Armand Duplantis set a new world record of 6.25m after winning gold in the men's pole vault.

The 24-year-old, who had secured successive Olympic titles by clearing six metres, set an Olympic record of 6.10m with his next attempt.

And he improved his world best of 6.24m that he set in April, by one centimetre at his third and final attempt, to the delight of the crowd in the Stade de France.

The two-time world champion has now broken the record on nine occasions.

Duplantis, the first athlete to retain the pole vault title since American Bob Richards in 1952 and 1956, raced to his friends and family after breaking the world record.

He then embarked on a lap of the track draped in the Swedish flag, as Abba's 'Dancing Queen' blasted out of the stadium sound system.

"I haven't processed how fantastic that moment was," said Duplantis. "It's one of those things that you don't really feel is real. It's such an out of body experience.

"The biggest dream since I was a kid was to break the world record at the Olympics, and I've been able to do that in front of the most ridiculous crowd I've ever competed in front of.

"The party is going to be pretty big. Not that much sleep, a lot of partying, a good time."

American Sam Kendricks cleared 5.95m to take silver, while Greece's Emmanouil Karalis secured bronze on countback with a best of 5.90m.--BBC