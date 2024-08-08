Gambia: Speeding Causes Most Accidents On Bertil Harding Highway - Transport Union President

The President of the General Transport Union has highlighted that over speeding has been the primary cause of the increasing number of accidents on the Bertil Harding Highway.

In a recent interview with The Point, Omar Ceesay called for collaborative efforts from the General Transport Union, the Ministry of Transport, the National Roads Authority, and the Police to address "this critical issue".

While "various factors contribute" to the accidents, Mr Ceesay pointed out, the "predominant cause remains drivers exceeding the maximum speed" limits.

He added: "Drivers go beyond the maximum speed limits, posing a threat to their own safety. Most of the vehicles involved in these accidents are in good condition, often second-hand vehicles."

Mr Ceesay also addressed the issue of drivers' behaviour and attitude, saying many Gambians fail to respect traffic rules, regulations, highway codes, and signboards. He thus warns: "Neglecting and violating these rules can lead to serious trouble and compromise one's safety."

He further lamented the recklessness of private vehicle owners, stating: "Most of the recent accidents are caused by private vehicle owners who believe they have the right to overtake anytime they want. This competitive behaviour on the roads is another significant problem we face."

Additionally, the GTU president criticised the lax procedures for obtaining driver's licence in the country. He said many people receive their licences without proper testing or understanding of traffic regulations.

"When licences are delivered to people without any struggle, how can they respect the value of that document or understand the rules, regulations, highway codes, and signboards?" he queried.

The concerted efforts of the GTU, along with the Ministry of Transport, National Roads Authority, and the Police, aim to curb these dangerous practices and improve road safety for all, he hopes.

