Gambia: Madi Jobarteh Asks Barrow and Darboe to Return State Lands

Madi Jobarteh, a human rights activist and commentator, has asked President Adama Barrow and Lawyer Ousainou Darboe to return the state lands allocated to them and their families.

Jobarteh's calling comes amid controversy over land allocation after Darboe asked Barrow to return state land located in Fajara. However, in a counter press release the Barrow government accused Darboe and his family of being allocated plots of lands.

In a dramatic confession, Darboe, who is also the leader of the opposition United Democratic Party, disclosed that the allocation of lands to his family and daughter happened when he was out of the Barrow government.

However, Madi Jobarteh described the situation as concerning, adding that just as Barrow is requested to return the land allocated to him, in the same spirit Darboe should also be requested to return the lands allocated to his family.

"When the leader of the UDP Ousainou Darboe disclosed the illegal allocation of state land to Pres. Barrow, the Government spared no effort in also disclosing that the wife and daughter of Darboe were also allocated plots of state lands when he was in Government. Now Darboe has publicly clarified that those allocations to his family were indeed true but were done when he had left the Government. I am indeed concerned about this disclosure.

"State lands are not the property of the Government. The Gambia and her resources belong to all Gambians. The public resources of the Gambia do not exist for only Government officials hence the State does not exist for only those who work in the Government and for their families and friends. Therefore, we cannot entertain a system where when one works in the Government you are set to enjoy benefits, privileges and resources just because you are an official, and then extend such privilege to family and friends as well," he said.

"Be as it may, the point is, just as Adama Barrow must be told to return the land given to him, so also Darboe's family members should return the land given to them. In that same vein, lands given to National Assembly Members, senior Government officials including ministers, and their families and friends from 2017 to date should all return the plots of land. There is no doubt that these people enjoyed this opportunity simply because they were current or former top officials or family members of these officials. Public office must not be used for self-enrichment."

"Unless Darboe's wife and daughter could prove that they do not own any other piece of land of their own, I hereby urge them to return the lands given to them as disclosed by Darboe himself. Lawyer Darboe may have left the Government at the time, but he is a former Vice President and a former foreign minister hence his influence and power are real. Thus, even if his immediate family members did not have their own pieces of land, there is need for caution for ethical reasons in their applying for State land given the fact that Darboe was a former Vice President and a minister.

"In that case, Darboe, if he were to safeguard his integrity and credibility as a former top official, as well as the leader of the largest opposition party, should have advised his nuclear family members not to seek such opportunities lest it raises issues of ethics, undue advantage and influence. Therefore, in joining his call for the public to demand Barrow to return the land given to him illegally, I wish to also call on Darboe to ask his family members to also return the land given to them due to ethical considerations. We must practise what we preach," he added.

