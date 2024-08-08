Gambia: Gppa Ends Retreat On Operations of Gppi

The Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) recently concluded a three-day retreat to review, strategies and enhance the operations of The Gambia Public Procurement Institute (GPPI).

The retreat held at Abcas Creek Lodge in Foni Bintang also seeks to conduct a thorough review of GPPI operation and programs, identify key challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Welcoming the participants, Phoday M Jaiteh, Director General of GPPA, revealed that over the past three years, the authority has made significant strikes in the forming of procurement in the country thanks to the various initiatives.

The retreat, he added, therefore seeks to enhance a deep into the operations of GPPI, as their goal is to put together the right tools to ensure that the institute takes the strategic bridging necessary for sustainability and growth.

"We aim to conduct a thorough review of GPPI operation and programs, identify key challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, develop a comprehensive strategic plan for the coming years, align GPPI initiatives with the broader goals of the GPPA, foster team building and collaborative problem solving among committee members." he stated.

DG Jaiteh reminded that over the past few months, the authorities has focused on forging partnerships with local and international stakeholders including the recent MOU signed with the Kumasi Technical University in Ghana, to enhance stakeholder capabilities and drive sustainable development.

Also speaking, Ebrima Sanyang, Director of Procurement Policy and Operations at GPPA, said the retreat would provide a platform for all stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussion, share insight and collaborate on solutions to the challenges faced.

"We aim to incorporate innovative approaches and best practices into our strategies setting a bench mark for excellence in procurement education."

He thus urged for more collaboration and team work, reminding that the role of GPPI in GPPA is vital not only within GPPA, but rather in the country's development.

"As the cornerstone of our country to promote integrity, efficiency and professionalism in public procurement, GPPI's success directly impacts the effectiveness of our procurement system. Through our collective efforts, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to uphold these values and drives positive change within our procurement practices."

Maurice J. Gomez, head of GPPI communications, disclosed that the institute strives is to become a beacon of hope and a center of excellence.

"The fruitful work from this retreat will be immediately implemented so that we do not disappoint the country."

