Gambia: Red Scorpions Suffer Back-to-Back Defeats in CAF Women's Champions League

7 August 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Red Scorpions FC have suffered back-to-back defeats in the ongoing WAFU Zone A Women's CAF Champion's League qualifiers.

The reds slipped to Aigles De La Medina of Senegal 2-0 in their opening group match played on Thursday1st 2024.

Red Scorpions lost to Determine Girls of Liberia 2-1 in their second group match played at the Southern Arena Stadium on Saturday.

Coach Choro Mbenga and her side will strive to win their remaining group fixtures to fancy their hopes of progressing to the next stage of the WAFU Zone A Women's CAF Champions League qualifiers.

Red Scorpions will clash with AS Mande of Mali in their third and final group match tomorrow, Thursday, 8th August 2024.

