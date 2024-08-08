Gambia: Dudu Kassa Jatta, Others Acquitted, Discharged

7 August 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Dawda Faye

Principal Magistrate Isatou Sallah-Mbai of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court on 30 July 2024 acquitted and discharged Dudu Kassa Jatta and thirty-two other accused who were charged on eight counts of conspiracy, preventing the making of proclamation, rioters threatening violence, common nuisance, among others.

This development followed the application made by the prosecuting officer, Inspector Jallow, to withdraw the case by virtue of Section 62 (1) of the CPC.

In granting the application, the presiding magistrate subsequently acquitted and discharged all the accused by virtue of Section 68 (1) (b).

She then urged the accused to keep the peace and advised them to behave well in society, and to avoid offending the law.

The defence counsel, K. Camara, rose and stated that she appreciated the application made by the prosecutor to withdraw the case. "I also appreciate the time the court gave us," she told the court, and advised the accused: "You are young and have a future ahead of you. Keep the peace."

