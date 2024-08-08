Gambia U-20 to Rub Shoulders With Team Rhino in Warm Up Clash

The Gambia U-20 team will lock horns with Team Rhino in a friendly match slated for Wednesday 14th August 2024 at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum at 7pm, as the 2024 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament draws nearer.

The Young Scorpions will use their warm up match against Team Rhino to improve on their weaknesses before the commencement of the sub-regional cadet biggest football fiesta.

The Gambia U-20 team will play against Senegal, Mali and Mauritania in the group phase matches of the 2024 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament.

Coach Abdoulie Bojang and his Young Scorpions charges will vie to beat their opponents during their group phase matches to sail to the semi-finals of the sub-regional cadet biggest football jamboree.

The Young Scorpions lost to Senegal U-20 team 1-0 in the 2022 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament final played in Mauritania.

The 2024 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament is expected to begin next month in Liberia.

Meanwhile, The Gambia U-20 team failed to deliver to expectation in the All African Games, Accra 2023 after losing all their group phase matches.

