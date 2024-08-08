Sierra Leone/Gambia: Freetown Super Stars to Play Against Blaness in Gunjur Rainy Season Qualifiers

7 August 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Freetown Super Stars FC will today, Wednesday, 7th August 2024 play against Blaness FC in the 2024 Gunjur 'nawettan' qualifier match at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field at 5pm.

The Gunjur Freetown based-team will fight hard to triumph over Blaness FC to secure qualification to the 2024 Gunjur nawettan proper.

Blaness FC will fight to stun Freetown Super Stars FC to snatch qualification to the Coastal Town rainy season's biggest football fiesta proper.

Freetown Super Stars FC advanced to the second and final round of the Gunjur nawettan qualifiers despite slipping to Sofora Football Academy 4-2 on post-match penalty shootouts after regulation time ended goalless in their first round clash.

Blaness FC progressed to the second and final round of the Coastal Town wet season biggest football fiesta qualifiers following their 9-8 marathon post-match penalty shootouts victory over Tech World FC after regular time ended goalless.

