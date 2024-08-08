Gambia: Abuko Islamic Ub, SSS Holds Graduation

Abuko Scientific Islamic Institute Upper and Senior Secondary School recently held its annual graduation at a colourful ceremony held at the school ground.

The event was graced by parents, guardians and a cross-section of the community.

Speaking at the event, Batch Samba Kebbeh, chairman Parent Teachers Association (PTA) advised graduating students to be good ambassadors of the school and make best use of their education.

He also appealed to parents to enrol their children in school.

Aminata A. Ceesay, outgoing head girl of the school, thanked the teaching staff of the school for their dedication and commitment in inculcating moral virtue and good morals in students.

"My appreciation is also extended to the principal of the school Muhammed Malick Ndow for his immense contribution in improving the learning and teaching in the school. "

For his part, Muhammed Lamin Ndow, principal of the school, revealed that this is the first graduation since its establishment in 1994.

He revealed that the student population of the school stood at 420 when he took over as the principal of the school in 2019.

"Today, we have a student population of 550 students. "

The event also witnessed presentation of awards and certificates to outstanding students in recognition of the exemplary performance.

